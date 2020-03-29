Arvind Kejriwal Urges Delhi People to Read 18 Chapters Of Bhagavad Gita In Remaining 18 Days Of Coronavirus Lockdown

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 29: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked people to read the 18 chapters of the Bhagavad Gita for the remaining days of the lockdown ending on April 14, saying that he is doing the same with his family.

"Read 18 chapters of Bhagavad Gita during the remaining 18 days of lockdown. We are doing that in our family," he said. He further said, " We need focus like Arjun in our fight against coronavirus."

If the lockdown is not followed, the country will fail to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Kejriwal said, as he assured migrant workers that his government has made food and boarding arrangements for them. Delhi Government to Pay House Rent of Migrant Labourers During Coronavirus Lockdown, Arvind Kejriwal Urges Workers to 'Stay Wherever They Are'.

Addressing a digital press conference in Delhi, the chief minister said the mantra to make the 21-day nationwide lockdown successful was to "stay where you are" just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested.

"A large number of people are returning from cities they work in to their villages due to the coronavirus lockdown. I appeal to them, please stay wherever you are," he said.

"We have seen what has happened in some of the developed countries like the US and Italy. Thankfully, India is not in that stage yet. But going into a crowd will invite risks of infection," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government has made arrangements in schools for lodging purposes, the chief minister said. Walking from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh Amid Lockdown, 39-Year-Old Man Dies in Agra.

"We have emptied the stadiums and made arrangements for people to stay there too if the need arises. We are giving free food to 4 lakh people daily. Let's fight this together," he added.