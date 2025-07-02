Devshayani Ekadashi, also known as Ashadhi Ekadashi, is one of the most spiritually significant Ekadashis in the Hindu calendar. Devshayani Ekadashi 2025 is going to be celebrated with fasting, puja, and prayers across India and the Hindu diaspora. Falling during the Shukla Paksha of Ashadha month, this day marks the beginning of Chaturmas, a four-month period considered sacred for penance, fasting, and devotion. It is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu enters his divine sleep (Yoga Nidra) on the cosmic ocean and awakens on Devutthana Ekadashi, four months later. Knowing the Ashadhi Ekadashi 2025 date and time is crucial for devotees who wish to observe the vrat with complete devotion and adherence to rituals.

In 2025, Devshayani Ekadashi will be observed with great reverence across India and by the global Hindu community. In this post, we’ll explore the exact date, puja rituals, spiritual significance, and the Vrat Katha (sacred story) associated with this holy observance.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2025 Date & Muhurat

Wondering when is Devshayani Ekadashi in 2025? Here's everything you need to know about the tithi and Parana timing as per Drik Panchang:

Event Date Time Ekadashi Tithi Begins Saturday, July 5, 2025 06:58 PM Ekadashi Tithi Ends Sunday, July 6, 2025 09:14 PM Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat Sunday, July 6, 2025 Parana (Breaking the Fast) Monday, July 7, 2025 06:09 AM to 08:44 AM Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment Monday, July 7, 2025 11:10 PM

Note: Parana (ending the fast) must be done during the Dwadashi tithi. Avoid breaking fast during Hari Vasara.

Significance of Devshayani Ekadashi

Devshayani Ekadashi is more than just a fasting day—it holds deep spiritual symbolism:

It marks the start of Chaturmas, the four-month holy period for spiritual reflection, penance, and avoidance of worldly pleasures.

On this day, Lord Vishnu is believed to go into Yoga Nidra (divine sleep) in the Ksheer Sagar (Ocean of Milk).

During these months, marriages and major religious ceremonies are paused, focusing instead on introspection and bhakti (devotion).

Observing this vrat is said to bring freedom from past sins, spiritual growth, and blessings from Lord Vishnu.

Devotees also believe that those who sincerely observe the vrat on this day attain Vaikuntha (Vishnu’s divine abode) after death.

Puja Vidhi (Rituals) for Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat

Performing the puja rituals correctly enhances the spiritual benefits of the vrat. Here’s how to observe Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat:

Morning Preparations:

Wake up before sunrise, bathe, and wear clean or preferably white/yellow clothes.

Clean your puja space and set up an altar with Lord Vishnu’s idol or image.

Puja Rituals:

Offer Tulsi leaves, Panchamrit, yellow flowers, bananas, sweets, and seasonal fruits.

Chant Vishnu Sahasranama, Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya, or read Vishnu Chalisa.

Light a diya with ghee or oil and offer bhog (preferably sattvic food).

Sing Vishnu bhajans in the evening and perform aarti.

Fasting Rules - Devotees May Observe:

Nirjala vrat (no food or water)

Phalahar vrat (fruits, milk, water, nuts)

Strict observers avoid grains, pulses, onions, garlic, and processed foods.

Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat Katha (Story Behind the Vrat)

The story behind Devshayani Ekadashi is rooted in compassion and faith:

Once, a righteous king named Mandata ruled his kingdom with justice. However, his kingdom suffered from a terrible drought for several years. Crops failed, rivers dried up, and people were in distress.

Seeking a solution, the king approached the great Sage Angira, who advised him to observe Devshayani Ekadashi vrat with full devotion. The king followed the sage’s words, kept a fast, and performed puja as instructed.

Miraculously, rain blessed the kingdom soon after, and prosperity returned. From that day, observing Devshayani Ekadashi came to be seen as a powerful spiritual tool for divine grace and natural balance.

Note: It is believed that even listening to the vrat katha with devotion brings punya (merit).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat

When is Devshayani Ekadashi in 2025?

According to Drik Panchang, Devshayani Ekadashi falls on Sunday, July 6, 2025, with fasting ending (Parana) on Monday, July 7, between about 06:07 AM to 08:45 AM.

What time does the Ekadashi tithi begin and end?

Begins: Saturday, July 5 at ~6:58 PM.

Ends: Sunday, July 6 at ~9:14 PM.

Can we drink water during Devshayani Ekadashi?

If you are following the Nirjala vrat, then no food or water is taken. However, in the Phalahar vrat, you may consume fruits, water, milk, and nuts.

What food is allowed during Ekadashi?

You can consume: Fruits (banana, apple, papaya); Milk, curd, buttermilk; Dry fruits and nuts; Sabudana (sago), samak rice, potatoes and Sendha namak (rock salt) based recipes.

Avoid: Onion, garlic, grains, pulses, table salt, and alcohol.

Why is Devshayani Ekadashi also called Ashadhi Ekadashi?

Because it is observed in the Hindu lunar month of Ashadha, this Ekadashi is also known as Ashadhi Ekadashi.

What is Chaturmas and why does it begin on Devshayani Ekadashi?

Chaturmas means "four months". It begins on Devshayani Ekadashi when Lord Vishnu goes into Yoga Nidra and ends on Devutthana Ekadashi, when He awakens. This period is dedicated to self-discipline, fasting, and prayer.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2025 is a spiritually potent day that offers an opportunity to pause, reflect, and deepen one’s connection with the divine. Observing this vrat with sincerity invites Lord Vishnu’s blessings and initiates the auspicious Chaturmas period. Mark your calendar for 6 July 2025 and prepare to engage in this sacred tradition with devotion and clarity. Share this guide with friends and family to help them prepare for Devshayani Ekadashi 2025!

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

