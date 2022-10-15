Guwahati, Oct 15: The Assam police on Saturday seized a huge consignment of ganja valued at Rs 1.5 crore in the market.

The incident took place in the Thanamukh area of the Sonitpur district, a police officer said.

On a tip-off about the smuggling of ganja and other narcotic substances through this route, police deployed a check post there. This morning, when the police signalled a vehicle to stop, the driver ignored it and tried to flee.

The police team also chased it and after covering some distance, fired at the vehicle.

"The driver then stopped the car and ran away. We have launched a search operation to nab him", the police officer added.

Around 200 kgs of ganja in 42 bags were recovered from the vehicle. Police also found a walkie-talkie set left by the driver.

The total market value of ganja seized is estimated to be 1.5 crore, officials informed.

