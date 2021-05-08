Lakhimpur, May 8: In a shocking incident, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Assam’s Lakhimpur district. The incident took place in the Chauldhuwa area of the district on Tuesday. The area is located under the limits of the Boginadi police station in Lakhimpur. The incident took place when the parents of the girl were not at home. The girl’s body was found hanging in one of the rooms of her house. Assam Shocker: Burnt Body of Minor Domestic Help Found at Residence of Employer, Two Arrested.

A total of 17 people were booked in connection with the case, reported The Times of India. As per the locals, the accused hanged the girl’s body to make it look like a suicide. Police have launched an investigation into the case. However, no arrest has been made till now. The 17 people were detained by the police only for interrogation. Assam Shocker: 5-year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered by Neighbour in Hojai District, Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

Sishu Siksha Samiti of Assam condemned the attack and demanded strict punishment for the culprits. The girl was reportedly a student of Sankardev Shishu Niketan School, Gogamukh. The incident created panic in the area.

The incident took place two weeks after a Karbi minor girl was allegedly raped and later set ablaze in Assam’s Nagaon district. The girl was working as domestic help. According to reports, the 12-year-old girl was pregnant at the time of his death.

