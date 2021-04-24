Nagaon, April 24: Police in Assam's Nagaon district on Friday arrested a man and his son after recovering burnt body of a domestic help from their residence. The 12-year-old domestic help was found dead at the residence of the accused in Raha area on Thursday. The deceased girl hailed from West Karbi Anglong district of Assam. Indian Army Rescues 2 Abducted ONGC Staff in Assam, Operation to Rescue Third Abductee Underway.

While the accused employer claimed the girl had committed suicide, Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurav Abhijit Dilip said the incident appears to be homicide. "When we received the information that suicide by self-immolation had taken place in Raha area, our team immediately rushed to the spot and recovered the body. However, after preliminary investigation, we suspect that it could be a murder case," he was quoted by India Today as saying. Assam Man Sentenced to Death For Rape, Murder of Minor Girl.

Police is waiting for the post-mortem report. "We have arrested both, the father and his son, after the victim's family filed an FIR. We sent them to jail today [Friday]. We are now waiting for the post-mortem report," the SP said. Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta also took cognizance of the incident and said preliminary investigation suggested that the girl was killed and then her body was burnt.

"As per her employer, the girl committed suicide. However, after initial inspection, it is suspected that she was murdered and then burnt. She was also underage to be working as domestic help. Therefore, two accused were taken into custody immediately. Investigation is on," DGP Mahanta said.

