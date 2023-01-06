Guwahati, January 6: A woman and her minor son from Assam's Nagaon district, who were missing since November last year, have been detained in a jail in Pakistan for allegedly entering that nation without the necessary documentation, claimed the police and the woman's family member. The woman identified as Wahida Begum lost her husband two years ago. She inherited the properties of her late husband.

Speaking to IANS, Superintendent of Police, Nagaon district, Leena Doley, said, "The woman has a son from her late husband. Following the death of her spouse, Wahida Begum fell in love with a man who is suspected to be either an Afghan or Pakistani national. However, we have yet to confirm his identity. The woman sold her marital properties and went with the man, along with her son, to Saudi Arabia in November." Pakistan: 27 Cellphone Company Staff Detained by Karachi Police After Violent Protest Over Alleged Blasphemy.

Following the event, her mother, Azifa Khatun, filed a missing report at the Nagaon police station. Meanwhile, in December, Khatun received a letter from a Pakistani law firm stating that Wahida and her son had been detained by the Pakistani army for crossing the border without authorised travel credentials.

Doley said, "We spoke to the woman through her mother's mobile. Wahida informed us that she and her son are currently in the women's ward of Quetta jail in Pakistan." According to the police, the man lured the woman by promising to marry her. That is why she sold her properties in Assam and went to Saudi Arabia with him.

"How they ended up in Pakistan, however, is a mystery to us. The woman wants to come back to Assam and has sought the help of the police," the officer informed. Nagaon Police have taken the matter up with the higher authorities.

Khatun stated that she had written to the Pakistani embassy, but since she had not received a response, she had made the decision to petition the Delhi High Court for her daughter and grandson's release from Pakistani custody as well as for the protection and security of their lives.

