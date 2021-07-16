Aurangabad, July 16: An incident of online fraud was reported from Maharashtra's Aurangabad city where a senior pathologist has been duped of Rs 2 lakh by fraudsters. Reports inform that the pathologist worked at a super specialty private hospital in Aurangabad and was fooled by cyber crooks. According to a report by TOI, the elderly woman stated that the suspects got in touch with her by posing as a representative of an insurance company.

In her complaint to the cyber police, the victim of the online fraud stated that the cyber crooks told her about her insurance cover that has been lapsed. The woman stated that the suspects convinced her to install an app on her mobile phone after which they asked her if she wants to pay the amount through an online transaction or credit card. Tamil Nadu Man Duped of Rs 9.5 Lakh by Unknown ‘Facebook Friend’ On Pretext of Gifting Gold Ornaments.

The fraudsters then obtained her credit card number and used details they got from her cellphone. They then swiped the credit card for Rs 2 lakh. As per details by cops, the suspects sent a forged invoice and bill on her WhatsApp number just so that she would think it was a genuine transaction. The incident came to light after she went through her insurance documents and contacted her insurer to cross verify. The insurance company clarified that no call was made to her regarding any lapse in her insurance policy.

