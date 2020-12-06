Guwahati, December 6: A leader of the right-wing group Bajrang Dal in Assam's Cachar district has warned Hindus against visiting churches for joining Christmas celebrations. Speaking at an event, Mithu Nath, the General Secretary of the district unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Bajrang Dal's parent body), said Hindus will be "beaten" if they visit churches to take part in Christmas celebrations. Bihar: 2 Bajrang Dal Members Booked for Planting Saffron Flags on Shops in Nalanda.

A video of Mithu Nath's speech is widely circulated on social media. In his speech, Nath said he was "outraged" by the alleged shut down of the Vivekananda Centre (part of the Ramakrishna Mission) in Christian-majority Meghalaya state capital Shillong. He went on to declare that Hindus would "not be allowed" to attend Christmas Day programmes and celebrations in Assam. Actor Tovino Thomas Slams AHP & Bajrang Dal Members For Vandalising Sets of Church Built For Malayalam Movie Minnal Murali.

"The Hindus (who visit churches) will be beaten because I revile those Hindus who would go and have fun at a Christian function after they shut down our places of worship. No Hindu will go to church this Christmas. We will make sure of it," the Bajrang Dal functionary can be heard saying in the video. He also said they do not care about the criticism about their vigilantism.

"If we do so (assault Hindus) I know the headlines in newspapers the next day - "Gunda Dal" has vandalised Oriental school.. but that is not our priority. We will not allow Hindus in programmes during Christmas when they are locking gates of temples in Shillong," Nath reportedly said.

