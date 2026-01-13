Mumbai, January 13: Banks in several parts of North India are closed today, Tuesday, January 13, 2026, as the country celebrates Lohri. The harvest festival, primarily observed in Punjab, Haryana, and surrounding regions, has led to a scheduled holiday for both public and private sector lenders in specific states according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

While the festival is celebrated with significant fervor across the country, it is not a nationwide bank holiday. Banking operations remain normal in major financial hubs like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, where the festival is not recognised as an official state holiday. Bank Holidays January 12-18: Banks To Remain Closed for Business on These Days Next Week; Check Details.

Where Banks are Closed Today, January 13:

According to the RBI's Negotiable Instruments Act, banks are shut today in the following regions:

Punjab

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Chandigarh

In Delhi, although Lohri is widely celebrated, most bank branches typically remain open unless a specific local notification is issued. Customers are advised to check with their local branches before visiting.

State-Wise Variation and Upcoming Holidays

The mid-January period often sees a cluster of holidays due to varying regional harvest festivals. Following Lohri, many states will observe bank closures on January 14 and 15 for Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu.

In Tamil Nadu, banks will see an extended closure this week for the four-day Pongal festival, starting January 14. Similarly, states like Gujarat and Maharashtra will observe a holiday on Wednesday, January 14, for Uttarayan/Sankranti. Bank Holiday Today, January 12, 2026? Know if Banks Are Open or Closed on Monday for Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary.

Which Services Will Remain Operational?

Despite the closure of physical branches in select states, digital banking services remain fully functional nationwide. This includes:

UPI and mobile banking apps

Net banking for fund transfers

ATM services for cash withdrawals\

IMPS and NEFT transactions

Physical services such as cheque clearing, cash deposits at counters, and loan processing will resume on the next working day in the affected states.

The RBI classifies holidays under three categories: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Lohri falls under the regional category, meaning the holiday status is determined by individual state governments.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RBI Holiday Calendar 2026). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2026 07:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).