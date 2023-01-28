Indian tunes based on Indian Classical Ragas will be the flavour of ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony this year which will be graced by President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Smt Droupadi Murmu, at the historic Vijay Chowk in the heart of New Delhi on January 29, 2023. As many as 29 captivating and foot-tapping Indian tunes will be played by the music bands of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the State Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

The ceremony, which will have the august presence of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, will also witness the country’s biggest Drone Show, comprising of 3,500 indigenous drones. The magnificent drone show will light up the evening sky over the Raisina hills, weaving myriad forms of national figures/events through smooth synchronisation. It will depict the success of start-up ecosystem, technological prowess of the country’s youth and pave the way for future path-breaking trends. The event will be organised by M/s Botlabs Dynamics. For the first time, a 3-D anamorphic projection will be organised during Beating Retreat Ceremony 2023 on the façade of North and South Block.

The Ceremony will begin with the massed band’s ‘Agniveer’ tune which will be followed by the enthralling tunes like ‘Almora’, ‘Kedar Nath, ‘Sangam Dur’, ‘Queen of Satpura’, ‘Bhagirathi’, ‘Konkan Sundari’ by Pipes and Drums band. Beating Retreat 2023: BSF Dog Squad Takes Part in Ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border on 74th Republic Day (Watch Video).

Indian Air Force’s band will play ‘Aprajey Arjun’, ‘Charkha’, ‘Vayu Shakti’, ‘Swadeshi’, while fascinating ‘Ekla Cholo Re’, ‘Hum Taiyyar Hai’, and ‘Jai Bharati’ will be played by the band of Indian Navy.

The Indian Army’s band will play ‘Shankhnaad’, ‘Sher-e-Jawan’, ‘Bhupal’, ‘Agranee Bharat’, ‘Young India’, ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’, ‘Drummers Call’, and ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’. The event will come to a close with the ever-popular tune of ‘Sare Jahan se Acha’.

The principal conductor of the ceremony will be Flight Lieutenant Leimapokpam Rupachandra Singh. While the Army Band will be led by Sub Maj Diggar Singh, the Naval and Air Force band commanders will be M Anthoni Raj and Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar. The conductor of the State Police and CAPF bands will be Asstt Sub Inspector Prem Singh.

The Buglers will perform under the leadership of Naib Subedar Santosh Kumar Pandey, and pipes and drums band will play under the instructions of Subedar Major Baswaraj Vagge.

‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony at the Vijay Chowk on January 29th every year marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations. It has emerged as an event of national pride when the Colours and Standards are paraded. Republic Day 2023 Parade to Showcase India's Military Prowess, Cultural Diversity and ‘Jan Bhagidari’.

The ceremony traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands. It marks a centuries old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat. Colours and Standards are cased and flags lowered. The ceremony creates nostalgia for the times gone by.

