On the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day on Thursday, the beating retreat ceremony was held at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar. The Four-legged soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) participated in the beating retreat ceremony on Republic Day 2023. A highly electrifying and spectacular atmosphere was witnessed at the Attari-Wagah border as the BSF dog squad took part in the ceremony. Republic Day 2023 Parade to Showcase India's Military Prowess, Cultural Diversity and ‘Jan Bhagidari’.

BSF Dog Squad Takes Part in Ceremony:

#WATCH | Four-legged soldiers of BSF participate in the beating retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar on #RepublicDay2023pic.twitter.com/oo0D7EuhCS — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

