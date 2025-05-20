Amid the scorching summer heat, a video of a desi couple creating a swimming pool using jugaad has gone viral. The Instagram handle that goes by the name ‘Jahar bhaiya’ posted a series of reels showcasing the duo making a makeshift pool using a tarpaulin cover adjusted in an open field as they enjoy a fun swim together. One of the videos shows how a JCB excavator was used to dig a massive hole before covering it with a tarpaulin and adding water to it. The couple also created a whole vibe with a poolside picnic meal, along with some music to go. At the time of writing, one of the videos garnered over 49 million views in a day. Shuddh Swad Thekua – a Marketing Lesson for All Brands? Know What It Is and Who Are the Owners of This New Instagram Sensation Start-Up.

Desi Swimming Pool Using Jugaad Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jahar bhaiya (@jahar_bhaiya)

What a Fun Way To Beat the Heat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jahar bhaiya (@jahar_bhaiya)

How Cool Is That?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jahar bhaiya (@jahar_bhaiya)

Adorable Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jahar bhaiya (@jahar_bhaiya)

