Bengaluru, September 15: A 25-year-old Indian Air Force (IAF) engineer died by suicide on Sunday evening, September 14, after jumping from the 24th floor of a high-rise apartment complex in Bengaluru. The deceased IAF engineer had gone to his sister's house before ending his life.

According to the NDTV report, the deceased has been identified as Lokesh Pavan Krishna, a resident of the Halasuru military quarters. Police said the incident took place at Prestige Jindal City Apartments, where Lokesh allegedly leapt to his death shortly after visiting his sister, Lakshmi. Bengaluru Shocker: Couple Allegedly Strangles Minor Daughter and Son to Death Before Husband Dies by Suicide; Wife Survives Attempt, Arrested in Gonakanahalli Village.

IAF Engineer Dies by Suicide in Bengaluru

“Preliminary inquiry suggests that he was upset following an argument at his sister’s residence. In a fit of rage, he took the extreme step,” a police officer said. His body was shifted to Nelamangala Public Hospital for a postmortem. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Bengaluru Murder-Suicide Pact

In another shocking incident, a Bengaluru couple allegedly killed their two children before attempting to end their own lives in a suspected suicide-murder pact. The man and his two children were found dead, while the wife, who survived, is now in police custody. Bengaluru Shocker: Architecture Student Dies by Suicide; Family Accuses 3 of His Classmates of ‘Harassing’ Their Son on College WhatsApp Group, Case Registered.

Police said the couple, Shivu (32) and his wife Manjula, had frequent marital issues. Shivu had suffered an accident several years ago and mostly stayed at home. He reportedly often suspected his wife and the family faced mounting financial problems. The couple had allegedly been contemplating suicide for some time, but did not want to leave their children behind. They therefore decided to kill them first before ending their own lives.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation.

