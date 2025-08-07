A horrifying case of animal cruelty has emerged from Kumawas village in the Nawalgarh area of Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, where at least two men were caught on camera shooting and killing over 25 stray dogs. The shocking incident took place on August 2 and 3 but only came to light after disturbing video footage surfaced on social media on Wednesday. The video shows two men on a motorcycle firing at dogs while a third person on another bike appears to film the killings. One of the accused has been identified as Shyochand Bavariya of Dumra village. Police have registered a case under the Animal Cruelty Act and Arms Act. Jhunjhunu SP Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay confirmed the video’s authenticity and said further investigation is underway. Animal activists and locals have demanded strict action against those responsible. Animal Cruelty in Pune: Stray Dog Crushed to Death in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Case Registered Against Car Driver After Video Surfaces.

Animal Cruelty in Jhunjhunu (Disturbing Visuals)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)