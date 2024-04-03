Bengaluru, April 3: A one-year-old boy, Shreejit, was recently admitted to Bengaluru’s Manipal Hospital at Old Airport Road after he swallowed a button battery from his sister’s electronic scratch pad. Fortunately, timely endoscopy saved his life. The incident occurred on February 29, when his mother noticed him swallowing the battery.

TOI reported that Shreejit began coughing and experiencing throat discomfort, prompting his parents, Sucheta S Revankar Prakash and Bhagavanth Shet, to rush him to a nearby hospital. Initial advice was to wait until the battery passed naturally, but subsequent consultations led to his admission to Manipal Hospitals for specialised pediatric care. Bengaluru: Couple Abused, Assaulted by Family for Parking Car Near Their House, FIR Registered After Video Goes Viral.

An X-ray confirmed the presence of the button battery in Shreejit’s chest. Dr. Srikanth K P, a consultant in pediatric gastroenterology and hepatology at the hospital, warned of the potential lethality of ingested button batteries. If lodged in the esophagus, they can cause severe complications, including esophageal perforation, damage to vital organs, and even death. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Abused, Brutally Thrashed For Demanding Liquor at MRP; Case Registered.

In Shreejit’s case, swift medical intervention was crucial. An endoscopy was performed to extract the battery and clean the area, which showed signs of severe corrosive burns. Thanks to timely medical care, Shreejit’s life was saved without any complications.

After 48 hours of observation, Shreejit was discharged. A subsequent contrast swallow test confirmed no further damage to his esophagus. His parents stressed the need for public and professional awareness about the dangers of button batteries, stating they would have taken more precautions had they been aware of the potential complications.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2024 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).