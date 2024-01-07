Bengaluru, January 7: A 38-year-old man in Bengaluru, identified as Trilokh, was abused and brutally thrashed by employees at Ganapathi Wines in Manjunath Nagar for insisting that liquor be sold at the Maximum Retail Price (MRP). The incident, which occurred around 4 pm on January 2, resulted in Trilokh receiving 18 stitches on his head.

According to a report in TOI, Trilokh, a structural designer by profession, alleged that he was overcharged Rs 10 for a 90-ml bottle of brandy with an MRP of Rs 40. When he protested against the extra charge, an argument ensued, during which the cashier and other staff members attacked him with a cleaning mop. Some customers intervened and stopped the assault. Bengaluru Cops Mistake Running Man For Thief, Intercept Him to Realise He is Fleeing From Machete-Wielding Girlfriend, Her Husband.

Trilokh was later treated at a nearby hospital for his injuries. He filed a police complaint, stating that the cashier claimed to have been directed by the store owner to collect extra from consumers.

A senior police officer confirmed that a case of assault has been registered against the cashier, Sunil Kumar, and other staff members. Bengaluru: Software Engineer Duped of Rs 48,000 While Trying to Book Sex Worker, Case Registered.

