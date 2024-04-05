Bengaluru, April 5: A 19-year-old painter was apprehended by authorities for the alleged rape and murder of a 55-year-old woman in Bengaluru's Amruthahalli area on Thursday, April 4. The victim is a native of north Karnataka and is employed as a housekeeper in local hotels. While the accused is identified as Sachin alias Kiran, who hails from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and resides in the Labour Shed in MCECHS Layout near Agrahara. He was attempting to escape to his hometown when he was intercepted by police in Hebbal.

According to a report by the Times of India, the body of the victim was discovered naked and lifeless on the ground floor of an under-construction building in Varadaraju Layout 8th Cross around 8:30 am on Wednesday, April 3, by other labourers. Investigations revealed a grim sequence of events leading to the woman's tragic demise. Sachin purportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation, disclosing that he first encountered the victim alone in a bar around 8:30 pm on Tuesday. Bengaluru: Man Who Befriended Woman Banker, Raped Her on Promise of Marriage in 2023 Arrested After He Lands at Bangalore Airport.

After she left, he followed her to the under-construction building. When they reached there, he allegedly gagged her and dragged her inside to rape her. Despite her screams, Sachin purportedly struck her with a cement brick on her head and face. He claimed to have pressed her neck tightly when she continued screaming until she fell unconscious. It is suspected that she died due to smothering, pending confirmation from the autopsy report. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Who Raped Minor Girl in 2022 Uses Speech Disability To Walk Free, Awarded 20 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment.

The police, alerted by labourers, found the victim's body, with injuries all over her body, including her private parts. Prompting police to review CCTV footage in the area and identify Sachin. He was intercepted by authorities in Hebbal while waiting for a BMTC bus to Yeshwantpur. Upon questioning, Sachin confessed to the murder. Authorities plan to delve deeper into Sachin's involvement in the crime. After presenting him in court, they intend to seek his remand for further investigation. The exact cause of death is yet to be determined pending the autopsy report, and police are awaiting its findings to proceed with the case.

