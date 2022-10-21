Mumbai, October 21: In a shocking incident that took place in Karnataka, a boy succumbed to his injuries which he sustained after hot water fell on him in Bengaluru. As per reports. the five-year-old boy breathed his last on Wednesday. On October 11, the small boy suffered burns after hot water spilled on him.

According a to a report in the Times of India, the shocking incident took place at the boy's house in Ramanagara district. The deceased has been identified as Nandan K. Police officials said that Nandan was the only son of Krishna, a farmer. The deceased boy breathed his last at the Victoria Hospital where he was undergoing treatment. Chennai Shocker: 18-Month-Old Girl Child Falls Into Bucket Full of Water in Parivakkam, Dies.

Police officials said that the deceased boy's parents had filled a plastic pot with water and used a heater to make the water hot for bath. After the water was hot, they removed the heater but left the pot in the hall. At the same time, Nandan was playing in the house. He came and sat on the pot filled with hot water.

Cops said that the pot was damaged and as a result, the hot water spilled on the small child. An officer said that the small child suffered burns all over his body which also included his private parts.

