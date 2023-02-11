Bengaluru, February 11: An Income Tax (I-T) Department inspector from Uttar Pradesh committed suicide in Bengaluru by jumping in front of a moving train, police said on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Devendra Dubey and according to the police, the incident took place 10 days ago and came to light only recently. Dubey had worked in the Bengaluru I-T Department. Gujarat Shocker: Couple Die by Suicide After Jumping Before Moving Train in Rajkot.

Before taking the extreme step, the victim had called his parents in Uttar Pradesh and also spoke to his wife, saying that he would return home late. Later, he had copy of his insurance policy and a suicide note to his wife on WhatsApp. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Youth, Minor Girl Jump Before Moving Train After Being Scolded by Family, Dies.

On the suicide note, the victim stated that he was responsible for his death. Following this, the wife had filed a complaint with the Yeshwanthpur police station. The deceased jumped in front of the teain near BDA office in Sheshadripuram of Bengaluru. The railway police are investigating the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2023 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).