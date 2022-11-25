Erode, November 25: In a bizarre case, a man who often dreamt of being bitten by a snake was bit by a snake after he went to do a puja of them on an astrologer’s advice. The poisonous snake bit the man’s tongue and he was taken to a nearby hospital where his tongue was amputated, reported TOI.

The 54-year-old man Raja of Gobichettipalayam, often dreamt of being bitten by a snake so he approached an astrologer in order to get rid of his nightmare. The astrologer advised him to perform a puja to a snake and directed him to a temple where there is a snake burrow. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman Strangles Daughter to Death Over Love Affair With Man From Different Caste in Tirunelveli, Arrested

The temple priest asked raja to show his tongue to the snake. As advised, Raja showed his tongue in front of Russell’s Viper. The poisonous snake bit Raja’s tongue in a jiffy after which he fell on the ground unconscious. Tamil Nadu: Killer Wild Tusker Pandalur Makhana 2 Eludes Forest Department Special Teams for Second Day in Nilgiris

Chief doctor of the Erode Manian Medical Centre Dr S Senthil Kumaran said that the patient was admitted to the hospital on November 18 with heavy bleeding from his mouth. He further added that the tongue tissues were affected due to the snake’s venom. They had to amputate the tongue to save the patient. Doctors had to struggle for four days to save Raja’s life even after amputating his tongue.

