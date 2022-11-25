Patna, November 25: Gangs of robbers are giving the police sleepless nights in Bihar as they are stealing diesel and vintage train engines and unbolting steel bridges. Police said they arrested 3 people last week and based on their information recovered 13 sacks of engine parts from a scrap godown located in Muzaffarpur's Prabhat Colony.

Last week, a gang stole an entire diesel train engine brought for repairs at Garhara yard in Barauni. The gang achieved this by stealing a few parts at a time, reported TOI.

Police discovered a tunnel near the yard through which the thieves would come and steal engine parts and carry them away in sacks, with the railway authorities none the wiser. Viral Video: Brazen Thief Steals Petrol From Bike in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada

Recently in Purnia, conmen sold off an entire vintage metre gauge steam engine, which was stationed at the local railway station for public display. Jharkhand: Four Coal Thieves Killed in Gunfight With CISF Personnel in Dhanbad; 2 Injured

During investigation, police found that a railway engineer had sold off the classic steam engine on the basis of a forged letter claimed to have been issued by the divisional mechanical engineer, Samastipur division.

If all this were not enough, another gang unlocked an iron bridge over Sitadhar river in Bihar’s northeastern Araria district, prompting police to register an FIR and deploy a constable for its security.

The Paltania bridge, as it is popularly known in the area, connects Forbesganj town with Raniganj, another town in Araria. Police were hugely surprised after finding some iron angles and other key parts of the bridge missing from there after which police deployed a constable for the security of the bridge, so that it remains safe,”

Police have also registered a case against unidentified people for stealing parts of the iron bridge and further investigation is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2022 09:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).