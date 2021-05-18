Rajkot, May 18: In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old man was killed by his wife and father-in-law in Gujarat after he suspected his wife of cheating on several occasions. Reports inform that the man was stabbed to death by his wife, father-in-law, and sister-in-law on Sunday after he suspected his wife of infidelity. The man often used to pick a fight with her on this issue which allegedly led to his murder. According to a report by TOI, the victim, identified as Farooq Musani, was a resident of Gandhi Vasahat Society on Morbi Road in Rajkot. The report quoted the police saying that the accused have confessed to the killing during interrogation. Gujarat Shocker: Married Man Falls in Love With Another Woman, Attacks Her With Acid After She Refuses To Stay With Him.

The TOI report states that 36-year-old Musani was brutally stabbed by his sister-in-law Mumtaz while his wife Ilfiza and father-in-law Haroon Bhadla held him. When the man became unconscious, the trio took him to Rajkot Civil Hospital but succumbed to his injuries. When he was taken to the hospital, he was admitted there for few hours after which he breathed his last there. Musani’s sister-in-law and wife were found sitting by his body in the hospital before cops detained them.

Giving details about the incident, Musani’s father, who filed a complaint against the three accused. In his complaint, he said that a few days back, Musani had asked his wife whom she was talking to on the phone, and when she said she was talking to her friend, he asked her to give the phone to him but she refused.

The victim’s father said this incident led to a brawl between the couple and planted seeds of suspicion in Musani’s mind about Ilfiza having an alleged affair. He added saying that the couple often had a heated argument and usually the family members had to intervene and stop them from fighting. Musani’s father revealed that on Sunday, the couple again had a quarrel and the angry in-laws stabbed him.

