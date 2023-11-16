Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Harassed, Chased by Three Men For One Kilometre in Sarjapur; Husband Narrates Ordeal

In a shocking incident, a man narrated how his wife was harassed and chased by three men for one kilometre in Bengaluru’s Sarjapur. Srijan R. Shetty took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared details of the incident that took place on November 8. Shetty informed that his wife's car was chased down by a bunch of men for a kilometre followed by a few tempos hitting her vehicle. According to the concerning tweet, the incident was aimed at staging a fake accident and blackmailing people. “If it wouldn’t have been for her wits of calling the cops and then calling us and 10 of her friends to immediately join her at her location, the incident could have taken a different turn," the post further read. The incident has sparked a debate on social media about safety concerns during night in Bengaluru. Bengaluru Road Accident Video: Four People Injured After 'Speeding' SUV Hits Three Bikes Near Hulimavu, Disturbing Clip Surfaces.

Woman Harassed in Bengaluru

I've never felt unsafe in Bangalore - I know my privilege of being a Kannada speaking male - but last Thursday night I felt how unsafe certain parts of the city are post 10pm. I've seen those horrific videos of fake accidents in Sarjapur where hooligans have tried to blackmail… pic.twitter.com/lwHK8dymZM — Srijan R Shetty (@srijanshetty) November 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)