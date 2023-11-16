Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Harassed, Chased by Three Men For One Kilometre in Sarjapur; Husband Narrates Ordeal

In a shocking incident, a man narrated how his wife was harassed and chased by three men for one kilometre in Bengaluru’s Sarjapur. Srijan R. Shetty took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared details of the incident that took place on November 8.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 16, 2023 12:28 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a man narrated how his wife was harassed and chased by three men for one kilometre in Bengaluru’s Sarjapur. Srijan R. Shetty took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared details of the incident that took place on November 8. Shetty informed that his wife's car was chased down by a bunch of men for a kilometre followed by a few tempos hitting her vehicle. According to the concerning tweet, the incident was aimed at staging a fake accident and blackmailing people. “If it wouldn’t have been for her wits of calling the cops and then calling us and 10 of her friends to immediately join her at her location, the incident could have taken a different turn," the post further read. The incident has sparked a debate on social media about safety concerns during night in Bengaluru. Bengaluru Road Accident Video: Four People Injured After 'Speeding' SUV Hits Three Bikes Near Hulimavu, Disturbing Clip Surfaces.

Woman Harassed in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Crime Sarjapur Trending viral
