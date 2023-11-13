Bengaluru, November 13: In a shocking incident in Karnataka, a youth was allegedly murdered after a brawl took place over photoshoot in Bengaluru. The deceased identified as Surya (19) was allegedly stabbed to death by a gang in Bengaluru's Kugonahalli. The incident occurred on the evening of Sunday, Novemer 12 at a dhaba called Dark Family Restaurant in Kugonahalli near Doddaballapur.

According to a report in the Times of India, Surya, a resident of Kacheripalya was in search of a job. An officer said that Surya and his two friends had visited the dhaba for a photoshoot. The dhaba had reportedly made special decorations at the entrance to attract customers to click photos. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Kills Mother, Brings Her Dead Body to Police Station in Suitcase; Know Why.

A gang of four members, who were already at the dhaba, requested Surya and his friends to do a photoshoot for them too. The deceased and his friend agreed to their request and clicked a few photos of the accused. After the photoshoot, the gang members asked Surya to share the photos with them immediately through WhatsApp.

However, Surya told them that he would be able to share the photos later as they were clicked using a camera and had to be downloaded. This led to a fight between the gang and Surya and his friends. Amid the fight, one of the gang member removed a sharp weapon and stabbed Surya to death. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Murders Live-In Partner by Hitting Pressure Cooker on Her Head, Arrested.

After stabbing Surya to death, all the four accused fled from the spot. Mallikarjun Baldandi, SP, Bengaluru district said that two of the four accused have been identified. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. In a separate incident which took place on November 4, a woman, who worked as a senior geologist with the Mines and Geology Department was found allegedly murdered at her residence in Bengaluru.

The deceased was later identified as 43-year-old K S Pratima. Police suspect the incident took place after the woman returned to her home at Doddakallasandra under the Subramanyapura police station limits.

