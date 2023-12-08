Bengaluru, December 8: An incident of a female teacher in a private school assaulting a student with an iron rod for not doing homework has come to light on Friday in Bengaluru. The student studying in seventh standard has been admitted to a private hospital. As a result of the assault, the student suffered severe bleeding and got six stitches on his hand. Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Immolates Himself After Lover Ends Relationship in Kottigepalya, Probe Underway

The incident took place on December 5 and the school management tried to hush up the matter. Shahikala, Block Education officer (BEO) has told the media that she had received a complaint of assault by a teacher on a student of the Lords School in Bengaluru. The officers of the school education department have been sent to inquire about the matter and also issue a notice to the school. "We will get a complete report and inquire about the teacher after issuing a notice to her," she stated.

Sources said that as media started questioning the school management on the issue, the management had agreed to bear the medical expenses of the student and convinced the parents not to lodge a police complaint against the school and the teacher. More details are awaited.

