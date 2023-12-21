Bengaluru, December 21: An incident of a wife stabbing her husband in the chest has been reported from Hulimavu police station limits in Bengaluru on Thursday. The deceased, 27-year-old Umesh Dami, was a security guard at a private college. The accused wife, Manisha Dami, has been arrested by the police in connection with the case. Bengaluru Horror: Police Constable Torched by Lover in Basavanagudi for Questioning Affair, Case Registered.

According to the police, the wife worked as a housekeeping staff in the same college where her husband worked. Umesh had gone out to party with his friends and, upon returning home at midnight, he discovered that his wife was speaking on the phone. Bengaluru Shocker: Lover Forces Partner for Abortion, Victim Seeks CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's Help; Case Registered.

The victim quarrelled with her over the matter, suspecting an affair. In a fit of rage during the quarrel, she stabbed him in the chest. The victim died on the spot due to severe bleeding. Hulimavu police are investigating further.

