BEST Buses Start Plying For All on Mumbai Roads as Private Offices Re-Open, Bus Services Now Available For Virar, Panvel And Badlapur

BEST bus (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, June 8: As private offices re-opened in Maharashtra after two months, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) buses will operate in far-flung areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) from Monday. For the first time, these buses will travel in these areas. Private offices are re-opening on Monday with 10 percent strength. Five special corridors were created for people living in the far-flung suburbs so that they could reach their offices as local trains have not resumed operations yet. Local train services were suspended on March 21 by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to a report published in the The Times of India, BEST buses from Nalasopara to Goregaon, Badalpur via Airoli/ Shilphata to Sion, Kalyan via Mumbra-Kharigaon to Sion and Panvel to Sion. Buses leaving Virar will terminate at Malvani. These buses will ply during peak rush hours—5.30am-11.30am and 5.15pm-10.30pm. “These are special services for those living in the far-flung suburbs as local trains are yet to resume services,” reported the media house quoting BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade as saying. Maharashtra: 2 Thane Hospitals Fined Rs 16 Lakh for Violation of Regulations Laid Down by State Government.

The authorities have also appealed to people to follow social distancing rules. According to the report, the BESt plans to run 2,000-2,200 buses on 81 routes across MMR. Till Sunday, only people engaged in essential services and government employees were allowed to travel by the BEST buses Apart from the BEST, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will also operate 250 more services on Kalyan-Thane, Badlapur-Thane, Virar-Borivli route. These buses will also upto South Mumbai.