New Delhi, February 26: All commercial markets across the country will remain closed today in view of the Bharat Bandh called by the Confederation of All India Traders. The Bandh has been called in protest against rising fuel prices, the new e-way bill and the goods and services tax (GST). Around 40,000 trade associations have decided to support the Bandh.

The CAIT as well as AITWA seek scrapping of the new e-way bill or eliminate some rules from it. Bharat Bandh on February 26: Confederation of All India Traders Calls For Nationwide Strike Against GST, Fuel Price Hike, E-Way Bill; Commercial Markets to Remain Closed.

Services expected to be shut:

Booking, as well as the movement of bill-oriented goods, will be affected.

No traders will log in to the GST portal in order to register their protest.

Private transport is likely to be hit as the transporters' association have asked all transport companies to park their vehicles between 6 am and 8 pm as a symbolic protest.

More than 30 lakh roads will be closed on Friday.

All transport godowns will display the protest banners. All customers will be approached by transport companies not to book or load any goods on February 26th, 2021. Services that will not be affected:

Essential services, medical shops, milk, vegetable shops, and others won't be affected by the Bharat Bandh.

Bank services are also expected to be not affected by the Bandh

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2021 08:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).