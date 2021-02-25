New Delhi, February 25: Traders across India will go on a day-long strike on February 26. The Bharat Bandh has been called by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Goods and Services Tax (GST), rising fuel prices and E-way bill. All commercial markets will remain closed across the country in view of the nationwide shutdown. According to reports, around 40, 000 trade associations extended support to the Bharat bandh called by CAIT. Trade Unions Transport Strike Affects Commuters in Tamil Nadu.

In the statement, CAIT said that over eight crore traders belonging to more than 40,000 trade associations across the country would observe the 'Bharat Vyapar Bandh' to protest against some of the "draconian, arbitrary and critical" amendments made recently in GST rules. The All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA), an apex body of one crore transporters, have already supported the strike. It has also announced 'Chakka Jam' of the transport sector on Friday all over India. Boycott Chinese Goods Call Given by CAIT After 20 Indian Army Soldiers Were Martyred in Violent India-China Face-Off in Ladakh.

Here Are Demands BY Traders:

CAIT wants a review of the GST system and tax slabs.

Transporters are demanding a rollback of the e-way bill laws.

Transporters are also protesting against the constant rise in fuel prices.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that not only traders but even small industries, hawkers, and women entrepreneurs, among others, will also join the bandh. Further, associations of chartered accountants and tax advocates have supported the strike and have informed their clients not to visit their offices on Friday.

Khandelwal further said that on Friday, as a mark of protest, 'dharna' will be held in more than 1,500 towns and cities across states, and no traders will log in to the GST portal to register their protest. On Sunday, the CAIT also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the GST issue. It also alleged a violation of e-commerce rules by e-tailers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2021 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).