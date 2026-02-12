New Delhi, February 12: A nationwide Bharat Bandh is underway today, February 12, following a strike call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and support from ten central trade unions. The protest is being held against the recently announced India–US interim trade agreement, which farm leaders claim could jeopardize the livelihoods of domestic producers.

While essential services remain operational, public transport, banking, and educational institutions are experiencing varying degrees of disruption across several states, particularly Kerala, Karnataka, and Odisha.

Why Has Bharat Bandh Been Called?

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha initiated the strike after a week-long awareness campaign. SKM Convenor Hannan Mollah accused the central government of “surrendering” to US interests, alleging that the trade deal would allow a free flow of American agricultural imports that Indian farmers cannot compete with.

The protesting groups are also demanding the resignation of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, accusing him of betraying the agricultural sector. Bharat Bandh on February 12: Samyukt Kisan Morcha Calls Nationwide Shutdown Against India-US Interim Trade Deal, Warns of ‘Betrayal of Farmers’.

In response, the Union government has defended the agreement. Minister Piyush Goyal described the deal as a historic milestone and stated that sensitive sectors, including dairy, grains, and vegetables, have been protected, while Indian products will gain zero-duty access to US markets.

Will Schools and Colleges Remain Closed?

As of Thursday morning, there is no nationwide order directing the closure of schools and colleges.

Most states have not issued any official notification declaring a holiday for educational institutions.

However, in states such as Kerala and Odisha, many schools and colleges have remained closed as a precautionary measure. In major hubs like Bengaluru and Delhi, no official government circular has declared a holiday, though some private institutions have opted for online classes or reduced hours. Bharat Bandh on February 12: Will Schools, Banks, Transport and Markets Be Shut Tomorrow?

Are Banks Open Today?

Financial services are witnessing partial disruptions.

There is no nationwide shutdown of banks, but operations depend on the level of participation from employee unions. Some branches are functioning with limited staff, while others in protest-heavy areas remain shut.

Impact on Transport and Businesses

Public transport services, including state-run buses and local taxis, have seen reduced frequency in several regions, leading to traffic congestion and commuter delays. Rail and air services continue to operate, though travelers are advised to check updates via the IRCTC app or respective airlines, as road blockades may affect access to stations and airports.

Local markets and shops in rural and semi-urban areas are reportedly closed in solidarity with the farmers. However, private offices and large-scale industries in most metropolitan areas are functioning normally.

Essential Services

Emergency and essential services have been exempted from the Bandh. Hospitals, pharmacies, and ambulance services are functioning without interruption. Authorities have tightened security in sensitive areas and at state borders to prevent escalation and ensure smooth movement of essential traffic.

