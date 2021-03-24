Alwar, March 24: Setting an example, police in Bhiwadi in Alwar district of Rajasthan charged and dismissed a 32-year-old constable who allegedly outraged modesty of a woman in drunken state. Police filed charge sheet against the accused constable, identified as Naresh Kumar, within 13 hours after his arrest. Naresh Kumar was also dismissed from service. Rajasthan: Woman Cell ACP Arrested for Demanding Sexual Favours From Rape Victim in Jaipur, Says ACB.

Kumar had invested in a neuro centre run by a woman. According to a report, police said that Kumar had gone to the neuro centre in an inebriated condition on March 22 and asked for therapy from the woman. She declined and asked him to leave. Kumar showed up at her house in the early hours of March 23 and demanded money that he had invested. Rajasthan: Sub-Inspector Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman for 3 Days at Kherli Police Station.

"An angry Naresh asked her to return the money he had invested in the neuro centre, triggering a confrontation between them," a senior police officer was quoted as saying. Following the incident, the woman lodged a complaint accusing Kumar of trespassing into her house and misbehaving with her.

Consequently, Kumar was arrested. Cops swiftly acted on the complaint and filed charge sheet against the accused constable in a record 13 hours after his arrest, the report said. Earlier this month, a sub-inspector was arrested for allegedly raping a woman for three days at the Kherli police station in Alwar.

