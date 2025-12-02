National Pollution Control Day in India is observed every year on December 2 in memory of people who lost their lives in the Bhopal gas tragedy. This day aims to raise awareness about the harmful effects of pollution and to encourage efforts toward environmental protection. The Bhopal gas tragedy occurred in the year 1984 on the night of December 2-3. It is considered as one of the biggest industrial pollution disasters. Many people died due to poisonous gas, Methyl Isocyanate, also known as MIC. In this article, let’s know more about the National Pollution Control Day 2025 date, the history and significance of the annual event in India. National Pollution Control Day Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages & Quotes in Memory of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Victims.

National Pollution Control Day 2025 Date

National Pollution Control Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, December 2.

National Pollution Control Day History

National Pollution Control Day is observed every year on December 2 in India to honour the memory of the thousands of people who lost their lives in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy on the night of December 2 and 3 in the year 1984. The tragic incident occurred when a massive leak of Methyl Isocyanate (MIC) gas from the Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, exposed over half a million people to toxic fumes. This day remains one of the world’s worst industrial disasters, reminding us of the urgent need for stringent safety standards and pollution control measures. National Pollution Prevention Day HD Images and Slogans: Netizens Share Informative Posts, Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, Wallpapers and Messages.

National Pollution Control Day Significance

National Pollution Control Day is an important day in India that helps in raising awareness about the impact of pollution and promotes measures for its prevention and control. The day encourages people to adopt eco-friendly practices and supports environmental policies and highlighting the message that a cleaner, safer, and healthier environment is everyone’s responsibility. National Pollution Control Day aims to educate people about the importance of reducing pollution in all forms and promote sustainable practices that help protect the environment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2025 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).