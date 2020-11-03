Bihar, November 3: Voting is underway for byelections on 54 assembly seats spread across 10 states on Tuesday. Polling in Bihar for the second phase Assembly Elections is also taking place today. People have reached the polling booths to cast their votes and by maintaining other precautionary measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to images shared by ANI, elderly people assisted by their children or family members reached their respective booths to vote. In Haryana, a man carried his elderly father on his back to a polling booth in Bhainswal Kalan, Sonipat to help him cast his vote in the by-election to the state assembly constituency. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Voting Live News Updates:

Man Carries His Elderly Father on His Back to Polling Booth, Watch Video

#WATCH Haryana: A man carries his elderly father on his back to a polling booth in Bhainswal Kalan, Sonipat to help him cast his vote in the by-election to the state assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/qDQcxLHjWj — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

A similar scene was also noticed in Madhya Pradesh, where a man carried his elderly mother in arms to the polling booth in Gwalior to help her cast her vote in the by-election to the state assembly constituency. Voting is being held on 28 assembly seats of the state today.

Man Carries His Elderly Mother in Arms to Polling Booth, Watch Video

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A man carries his elderly mother in his arms to the polling booth in Gwalior to help her cast her vote in the by-election to the state assembly constituency. Voting being held on 28 assembly seats of the state today. pic.twitter.com/E27e0BoChx — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

Girl Reaches Polling Booth With Grandmother in a Bicycle

In Patna, a girl arrived at a polling booth with her grandmother on cycle to cast vote in the 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. According to an ANI update, the girl said, "I've come here with my grandmother. I'll be voting for the first time. I hope we'll have more employment opportunities for youth now."

Bihar: A girl arrived at a polling booth in Patna with her grandmother on cycle to cast vote in the 2nd phase of #BiharElections "I've come here with my grandmother. I'll be voting for the first time. I hope we'll have more employment opportunities for youth now," says the girl pic.twitter.com/qSwUmXO593 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

Polling is taking place in 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 8 in Gujarat, 7 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka and Jharkhand, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Haryana.

