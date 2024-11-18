Ranchi, November 18: The second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections is scheduled for November 20 where voters in 38 constituencies will head to the polls. After a successful first phase with a 64.86 per cent voter turnout, all eyes are now on the next round of voting. This phase features high-profile candidates, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren and former CM Babulal Marandi. With the election date drawing closer, it’s crucial for voters to understand how to check their names in the voter list, download their voter slips, and find their designated polling stations.

To assist voters, several steps are in place to ensure smooth participation in the electoral process. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made it easier to download voter slips and locate polling stations via official websites and mobile apps. Voters are advised to check their names in the voter list in advance and download their voter slips, which will be required at the polling stations. With over 29,500 polling booths in Jharkhand, this guide will help ensure voters can cast their ballots with ease. Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Phase 1: 65% Voter Turnout Registered in 43 Assembly Seats Till 5 PM; Lohardaga Leads With 73.21% Turnout.

How To Check Names in Voter List:

Visit National Voter Service Portal: Go to the official website ECI website voters.eci.gov.in. Click on "Search Your Name in Voter List": Select the relevant link for checking voter details. Enter EPIC Number: Input your Voter ID number (EPIC Number). Enter Details: Fill in your details and click "Search". Confirm Your Details: If your name appears, you can proceed with the voting process. If not, you can check with the local election office.

How To Download Voter Slip:

Download Using App:

Install Voter Helpline App: Download and install the Voter Helpline app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Log In: Open the app and log in using your registered mobile number and OTP. Enter EPIC Number: Provide your Voter ID card number or use the reference number. Download Voter Slip: Once your details are verified, tap on the "Download Voter Information Slip" option. Save or Print: Download the Voter Slip for reference when you go to vote.

Download Using Website:

Visit the Official Website: Go to https://voters.eci.gov.in/ on your browser. Log In: Enter your phone number, password, and OTP to log in (if you haven’t registered yet, you will need to register first). Download Voter Slip: Once logged in, click on the ‘Download E-EPIC’ option. Enter EPIC Number: Input the EPIC number, which can be found on your Voter ID card. Download Voter Information Slip (VIS): After entering the EPIC number, the system will show your Voter Slip details. You can then download and save the Voter Information Slip for future reference. Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: From Hemant Soren in Barhait to Champai Soren in Saraikela, List of Key Candidates and Constituencies.

How to Vote

On election day, head to your designated polling station with valid identification, such as your Voter ID. Upon arrival, election officials will verify your name against the voter list. After verification, you’ll sign Form 17A to confirm your presence. Next, proceed to the voting booth, where you will cast your vote using the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) or Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). If you choose not to vote for any of the candidates, you can select the 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option available on the EVM.

How To Find Polling Station:

Visit NVSP Website: Go to the National Voter Service Portal - https://nvsp.in/. Click on 'Know Your Polling Station': Select the link to know your polling station. Enter EPIC Number: Provide your Voter ID (EPIC number) for the search. Find Polling Booth: The website will display the name of your polling booth, along with booth-level officer details. Note the Details: Use the provided polling booth location and other information to reach your designated polling station.

These steps will ensure a smooth process for voting, checking your name in the voter list, downloading your voter slip, and finding your polling station on election day. Polling for Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 will take place on November 20 across 38 constituencies. After the elections conclude, the vote counting for all phases will be held on November 23.

