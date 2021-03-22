Kolkata, March 22: In another case of fraud reported from Bihar, an assistant sub-inspector in Darbhanga was duped of Rs 40,000 in West Bengal’s Kolkata on Friday. Reports inform that the cop alleged that his debit card was cloned and Rs 40,000 was withdrawn from his account through an ATM kiosk near Yogajog Bhawan in Kolkata. According to a report by TOI, a case of cheating and fraud has been registered and the Police have started an investigation into the matter. After the initial probe, Police suspects that a skimming gang, which dupes people by inserting skimming machines at ATMs or replacing an original card with a fake one, might be involved with the fraud.

The incident comes days after an aged person was allegedly duped when he went to an ATM kiosk in the New Park Street area to withdraw money. As soon as the incident was reported, police launched an investigation. As per initial findings, a police officer who was earlier deployed with the bank fraud section said that it is believed that the gang had fitted the skimming machine sometime in December last year at Darbhanga but had withdrawn the money in Kolkata after three months. Mulund Police Busts Delhi-Based Gang for Making Transactions Using Foreigners’ Credit and Debit Card Details, Six Arrested.

A similar incident was reported few days ago where an IAS officer was allegedly defrauded to the tune of Rs 18,000. The report informs that this is not the first time such incidences were reported from Bihar. Even earlier, shoulder surfing incidents were reported from the Dhakuria, Lake and Naktala region before the gang fled from the city.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2021 08:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).