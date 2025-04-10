At least 25 people were killed in lightning strikes and hailstorms in several districts of Bihar on Thursday, April 10. Several videos have surfaced on social media, showing the intensity of the rains. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. Weather Forecast Today, April 10: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

At least 25 killed in lightning strikes, hailstorms in several districts of Bihar: Official. pic.twitter.com/CwFqHxXG8B — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 10, 2025

#Bihar: Rains with gusty winds lash many parts of the state. The capital city Patna receive moderate rainfall with a thunderstorm bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat.#Rainfall #HeavyRain pic.twitter.com/3wrjpHr05g — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 10, 2025

