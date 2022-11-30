Mumbai, November 30: In a shocking incident that took place in Bihar, a man was arrested for allegedly marrying six women across four states. The incident came to light after the man was busted by one of his brother-in-law. Police officials said that the incident came to light when the accused was caught with another woman at the Jamui railway station.

According to a report in India Today, the man identified as Chhotu was busted when one of his brother-in-laws saw him with another woman. After being arrested, the man told cops that he has six wives in four states. Besides, the man also has four children from his first wife. Cops said that the accused has two more children from a woman whom he left a year and a half ago. Bihar Shocker: Man Practicing Witchcraft Sacrifices 7-Year-Old Son in Banka; Arrested.

Reportedly, the accused is a resident of Javatari village under Barhat police station area. Cops said that the accused was busted when one his one of his wives Manju's brother named Vikas spotted him at Jamui station with another woman. Vikas immediately informed his family. After the incident came to light, Manju's mother told cops that her daughter married Chhotu in 2018.

She also said that the couple has two children. In her statement, Manju's mother claimed that the accused left home on pretext of bringing medicine but never returned. "Here, my sister has been waiting for so long but he was calling that woman his wife," Vikas said. Manju's mother Kobiya Devi said, "Chhotu has cheated on us. He is also married to Kalavati Devi, a resident of Ranchi, and both also have four children." Bihar Shocker: Four Boys Rape Minor Girl in Kaimur District, Flee After Spotting School Headmaster, Who Also Rapes Her.

During investigation, police found that Chhotu worked as a singer with Maa Sharda Orchestra in Deoghar. An officer privy to the case said said that the accused Chinawaria, Sunderkand, Ranchi, Sangrampur, Delhi and Deoghar. The officer said that Chhotu has children with all his wives. Police officials said that Chhotu's modus operandi was to marry woman, then leave one woman and run away before marrying again.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2022 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).