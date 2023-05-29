Patna, May 29 (IANS) An unidentified man climbed up a 100 feet high-voltage electric pole, stayed there for an hour and stepped down unhurt in Bihar's Gaya district, sources said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Parsakalan village under Cherki police station on Sunday. The man, who is stated to be mentally unstable, was not bothered about the 33,000 volts running through the electric wire. Uttar Pradesh: Youth Climbs High-Tension Electric Pole Near Railway Tracks to Make Video in Prayagraj, Gets Electrocuted (Disturbing Video).

Man Climbs Up 100 Feet High-Tension Electric Pole in Gaya

गया में एक सिरफिरा हाईटेंशन बिजली के पोल पर चढ़ गया, करीब 100 फीट ऊंचे पोल पर चढ़कर वो 33 हजार वोल्ट के तार को छूने की कोशिश कर रहा था. pic.twitter.com/JrtSbxXnJw — News18 Bihar (@News18Bihar) May 29, 2023

A large number of villagers assembled at the place and requested him to come down. It was a touch and go situation for an hour. The local police were also informed but the man got down before the police arrived. Uttar Pradesh: Refused Money For Liquor, Man Climbs High-Tension Electricity Tower in Hapur (Watch Video).

"We rushed to the spot as soon as we received the information. But by then, the man had already climbed down. The villagers asked his name but got no reply," said Ramji Prasad, SHO of Cherki police station.

