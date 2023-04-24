A young man who had demanded INR 1500 from his father for alcohol, climbed a high-tension pole in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur upon his father’s refusal. The young man attempted suicide by climbing a high-tension pole in the rural area of Kathi Kheda village in the Haapur district. The police were alerted to the incident and quickly arrived on the scene. The police managed to convince the young man to climb down from the pole, and the supply of electricity to the pole was turned off to prevent any further incidents. Telangana: Staff Cleans Biryani Rice in Restaurant’s Toilet in Siddipet, Viral Video Surfaces.

Man Climbs High Tension Tower in Hapur

हापुड़- शराब के लिए पैसे न मिलने पर युवक का हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा , पैसे न मिलने पर हाईटेंशन लाइन के पोल पर चढ़ा युवक, पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच बन्द कराई बिजली की सप्लाई , पुलिस ने युवक को समझा-बुझाकर पोल से नीचे उतारा, हापुड़ देहात थाना क्षेत्र के काठी खेड़ा गांव का मामला#Hapur pic.twitter.com/0RGwDSHZgA — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) April 23, 2023

