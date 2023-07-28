Patna, July 28: In broad daylight, a group of men in Bihar's Motihari district brutally thrashed a couple with sticks, accusing them of having an illicit relationship. A video of the incident which took place on Thursday was shared on Twitter by Union Minister Giriraj Singh. "Nitish Kumar sleeps every night dreaming of becoming the prime minister and every morning there are sure to be Taliban incidents in Bihar. Atrocities are happening every minute with women in the state. Law and Order has gone on tour like Nitish Kumar," the Union Minister said in his tweet in Hindi. Gujarat Road Accident Video: Angry Mob Thrashes Luxury Car Jaguar Driver Tathya Patel After He Ploughs Vehicle Into Crowd on Ahmedabad's ISKCON Bridge.

He compared the brutality to "Taliban punishment". In the video, a group of men, who claimed that the couple were having an illicit relationship, are seen beating the man and woman with sticks, surrounded by spectators. Dalit Teen Beaten in UP Video: Mob Mercilessly Thrash 15-Year-Old Boy in Unnao.

Mob Thrashes Couple in Bihar

NCW is taking suo motu cognisance on the brutal incident of a woman being beaten by a group of men in Bihar. The safety of women in the state is a grave concern.@sharmarekha has asked the DGP to submit a detailed action taken report to The Commission within 3 days.@bihar_police… https://t.co/EiuNjK8GER — NCW (@NCWIndia) July 28, 2023

After a while, the mob hands over a sticks to the couple and asks them to beat each other. On Friday, the National Commission of Women (NCW) said it "is taking suo motu cognisance on the brutal incident of a woman being beaten by a group of men in Bihar". In a tweet, the NCW said "the safety of women in the state is a grave concern", adding that Commission chair Rekha Sharna has asked the Bihar DGP to "submit a detailed action taken report within three days".

