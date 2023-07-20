In a major turn of events, Tathya Patel, who allegedly ploughed his speeding luxury car Jaguar into a crowd gathered at an accident site on ISKCON Bridge in Ahmedabad, was thrashed by angry bystanders. A video of the incident has surfaced online wherein the mob could be seen assaulting Patel. As many as nine people lost their lives in the mishap on Thursday, said police, adding that 10 others have also been injured in the accident. Gujarat Road Accident Video: Nine Dead in Major Mishap Involving Two Cars on ISKCON Flyover in Ahmedabad.

Mob Thrashes Jaguar Driver Tathya Patel:

VIDEO | Tathya Patel, who allegedly ploughed his speeding car into a crowd gathered at an accident site on ISKCON Bridge in Ahmedabad, was thrashed by the angry bystanders. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/1Z0ktJmXGg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2023

