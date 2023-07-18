Patna, July 18: A Shiv temple priest was lynched to death by a group of miscreants in Bihar’s Vaishali district, sources said on Tuesday.

Shiv Narayan Giri lived on the temple premises in Astpur Satpura village under Bhagwanpur police station in the district. “On the second Monday of the Sawan month, a large number of devotees had assembled at the temple to offer water (Jal) on the Shivling. Among them, four people started playing music on the loudspeaker. When I objected, they beat me,” said Vikas Kumar, the nephew of Shiv Narayan Giri. Bihar Shocker: Teenager Stabbed to Death, Another Injured Over DJ Song Dispute at Wedding Ceremony in Katihar.

“As they were assaulting me, my uncle rushed to rescue me. The miscreants beat him up as well, and he collapsed on the road. We placed him on the bed and called a doctor, who declared him dead. We knew the accused and identified them,” Kumar said. Bihar Shocker: Man Stands at Door of Moving Train, Hits Passengers of Another Train With Belt in Chapra, Video Surfaces.

An eyewitness Raushan Kumar also said that four people punched the priest in his stomach, following which he collapsed. “The body has been taken to Sadar Hospital Hajipur for post-mortem,” Raushan said. Meanwhile, the local police of Bhagwanpur claimed that the matter is under investigation.

