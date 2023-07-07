In a frightening video from Bihar, a man travelling in a passenger train is seen assaulting passengers riding on another moving train that is heading oppositely on the same track. As the train passes, he can be seen using a belt to strike people. According to reports, the video was recorded as the train was traversing the Bihar region of Chapra. The authorities initiated action in the matter after the clip of the incident went viral on social media. Viral Video: Man Thrashed by Railway Ticket Collectors in Bihar’s Samastipur For Travelling Without Ticket in Pawan Express.

Man Stands at Door of Moving Train, Hit Passengers of Another Train With Belt

अवगत कराने के लिए धन्यवाद, कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित की जा रही है। — East Central Railway (@ECRlyHJP) July 7, 2023

