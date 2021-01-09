Patna, Jan 9: A woman and her two children were burnt alive in Bihar's Buxar district after a fire engulfed their home. The incident took place in Daniyawa village on Friday night, when the victims were asleep.

Buxar police learnt about the incident on Saturday morning when neighbours spotted smoke coming from the house.

Subsequently, they doused the fire and informed authorities at the Mufassil police station about the incident. Bhandara Hospital Fire: Ten Babies Die as Blaze Erupts in Special Newborn Care Unit.

"We have recovered the dead bodies and sent them for post-mortem. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained," Neeraj Kumar Singh, SP of Buxar district, said.

Sources have said that the fire erupted due to a night lamp. Further investigation is on.

