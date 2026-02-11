Bengaluru, February 11: In a distressing incident that has shocked Bengaluru, a 23-year-old girl allegedly secretly filmed private and n*de videos of her mother and aunt. According to the police complaint, the girl allegedly shared these clips and photographs with her boyfriend before eloping with him. The matter came to light when the mother discovered her daughter’s actions and approached the local authorities.

The accused, a graduate residing in the northern suburbs of Bengaluru, allegedly used her mobile phone to record her mother and aunt in private moments without their knowledge or consent. Investigators believe the motive behind the act was to facilitate her departure from the family home and potentially use the content as a form of leverage or shared intimacy with her partner. Following her disappearance from the house, the family filed a formal complaint at the local police station, naming both the daughter and her boyfriend as primary suspects. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Doctor S*xually Harassed Near PG Hostel While Returning From Night Duty at Hospital; CCTV Captures Incident.

Girl Allegedly Shares Mother and Aunt’s N*de Pics and Videos With Boyfriend Before Eloping

The complainant stated that she became suspicious of her daughter’s behaviour over the past few weeks. Upon checking a secondary device or through a tip-off, details of which remain part of the active investigation, the mother found evidence that her privacy had been severely compromised. The shock was compounded by the discovery that the clips were not just stored, but had been actively transmitted to the boyfriend. Fearing that the videos could be uploaded to social media or adult websites, the family sought immediate legal intervention to secure the digital trail.

Bengaluru police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. The charges include voyeurism, breach of trust, and the distribution of obscene material. Bengaluru: Man Records Wife’s Private Moments With Hidden Camera in Bedroom, Forces Her To Have Sex With Foreign Clients; FIR Registered.

Specialised cybercrime units are currently working to trace the digital footprint of the shared files. Authorities are attempting to locate the couple, who are currently believed to be in hiding, to retrieve the devices and ensure the permanent deletion of the sensitive material from any cloud storage or messaging platforms.

At present, the daughter and her boyfriend remain at large. A team has been formed to track their location using mobile tower data. Police officials have issued a stern warning that any further distribution of the content by the boyfriend or third parties will lead to additional, non-bailable charges.

The mother and aunt have requested privacy as they navigate the legal process. The authorities have assured the family that every effort is being made to prevent the "viral" spread of the content, which remains the family's primary concern.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

