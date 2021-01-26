New Delhi, January 26: BJP Leader Khushbu Sundar on Tuesday used Niger's flags instead of Indian tricolour while wishing the country on 72th Republic Day. Her post on Twitter sparked controversy and attracted criticism for confusing between Niger's and Indian Flag and using the wrong one. 'Actor Prasenjit Chatterjee's Portrait' Unveiled by President Ram Nath Kovind in the Name of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose? Mahua Moitra Hits Out at Government, Says 'God Save India.'

Both the flags have similar pattern and colour schema. The flag of Niger is also a tricolour, which orange , white in green stripes. However, in the white strip which is the middle of the flag there is on orange colour roundel. In the Indian flag there is a Ashok Chakra - a 24-spoke wheel of navy blue colour in the centre.

See the Tweet Here:

Wishing everyone a a very happy and proud #RepublicDay2021. Saare jahan se achcha hindustan hamaara..#JaiHind 🇳🇪🇳🇪🇳🇪🇳🇪 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) January 26, 2021

Here is How Twitterati Reacted:

The Wrong Side !

Fortunately she is in the wrong side already, she great escape... — Murali (@krishdemons) January 26, 2021

New India's Flag?

Has Indian flag colour been changed in new India? — ஜோசுவா பென் - Joshua (@mjoshuaben) January 26, 2021

Jumped Country !?

We know you jump parties, now jumped country too? — Ravi Chandar (@ravikchandar) January 26, 2021

Is She Wishing Niger?

which country is she wishing?DO CHECK again before tweeting ..such important messages — Ravi (@ravi91272) January 26, 2021

Khushbu Sundar is an actress, TV presenter who is predominately active in the South film Industry. Sundar joined the Bhartiya Janta Party in October last year. Before that she was a member of the Congress.

