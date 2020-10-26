Patna, Oct 26: The Bihar Police has increased the security cover for BJP MP and popular Bhojpuri film star Manoj Tiwari during Assembly elections in view of intelligence inputs about a possible attack on him during electioneering.

His Secretary Neel Bakshi said that after such report, the Chief Secretary had recommended to the DGP for increased security for Tiwari, who is one of the 30 star campaigners of the BJP and a crowd-puller due to his on-screen persona. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD Releases Poll Manifesto, Promises 10 Lakh Jobs and Farm Loan Waiver.

"Manoj Tiwari is addressing 4 to 5 rallies daily in Bihar and people are turning out in thousands to hear him. As per an intelligence input, he faces a life threat as attackers may take advantage of the gatherings," Bakshi said.

"As per new security arrangements, the D-area ahead of the rally stage will be bigger now along with three-fold increase in deployment of security -- Bihar Police, commandos and policewomen -- between the stage and crowd. Even, the distance between helipads and stage will be well-covered," he added.

