Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has secured a coveted spot under the category of 'Readers' "Top 10 Favourite International Airports of 2025", according to Travel + Leisure's prestigious World's Best Awards.

As the only Indian airport to feature on the list for the third consecutive year, this global recognition reflects CSMIA's continued commitment to building a future-ready, tech-enabled, and sustainability-driven aviation ecosystem that prioritises seamless passenger experiences.

With an impressive reader score of 84.23, the airport was lauded for its world-class hospitality, thoughtful amenities, vibrant retail and F&B offerings and immersive ambience. This recognition highlights CSMIA's consistent efforts in aligning with global standards and responding to evolving traveller expectations.

Spread over 1,900 acres, CSMIA currently holds the distinction of being the world's busiest single-runway airport and India's second busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic. Featuring a unique cross-runway configuration, CSMIA manages close to 1,000 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) daily.

The airport offers passengers direct connectivity to approximately 54 international destinations and 67 domestic locations, served by around 51 international airlines and 7 domestic carriers. In the fiscal year 2024-25, the airport managed passenger traffic of around 55.12 million travellers.

Over the past year, CSMIA has implemented a range of transformative measures aimed at enhancing passenger satisfaction and streamlining operations. Among these advancements are the broader integration of DigiYatra and FTI-TTP, enabling a completely paperless, biometric-based travel experience.

Aligning with its Digital First philosophy, CSMIA recently launched a cutting-edge Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) to streamline operations, introduced 68 electronic gates to enable faster passenger movement in the terminal, implemented self-service kiosks for quicker check-in processes, and launched a digital payment system for effortless access to its Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility.

CSMIA has elevated its dining and retail offerings with an enticing blend of international and local gourmet options for passengers. Additionally, the airport has strengthened its commitment to sustainability through the implementation of carbon-conscious infrastructure and energy-efficient systems.

Reinforcing its position as a leader in service excellence, CSMIA emerged as the first airport in India and only the third in the world to receive the Level 5 ACI accreditation- the highest global standard for customer experience and airport service quality.

CSMIA recognises the ever-evolving expectations of the modern traveller and continues to go the extra mile to deliver an exceptional airport experience. Through focused efforts and a commitment to innovation, the airport has embraced digitisation to reduce wait times, streamline operations, and ensure smooth passenger movement. Its inclusion in this prestigious list stands as a testament to CSMIA's remarkable growth and unwavering dedication to providing world-class service, safety, and hospitality.

The recognition by Travel + Leisure, based on votes from nearly 180,000 global travellers, reaffirms CSMIA's position as a world-class aviation hub. The annual World's Best Awards survey evaluates global travel experiences, with this year's participation marking a 25 per cent increase over pre-pandemic levels. Collectively, they cast over 657,000 votes across more than 8,700 unique properties and destinations.

As global travel resumes momentum, CSMIA's inclusion in this elite list stands as a testament to its unwavering dedication to excellence, offering modern travellers a seamless, secure, and enriching airport experience. (ANI)

