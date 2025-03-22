Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 22 (ANI): Expressing concern on violence against the Hindu and other minorities in Bangladesh, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday called to stand in solidarity with the Hindu Society of the neighbouring country.

Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) - RSS' highest decision-making body- also called the "oppression" of minorities in Bangladesh a "serious" violation of human rights.

"The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha expresses its serious concern on the unabated and planned violence, injustice and oppression faced by the Hindu and other minority communities at the hands of radical Islamist elements in Bangladesh. This is clearly a serious case of violation of human rights," SAH Sarkaryawah, RSS, Arun Kumar said stating the ABPS resolution read.

The ABPS condemned the alleged Bangaldeshi government support for the "violence" and said that it can severely damage the relationship between India and its neighbour.

"The governmental and institutional support for the violence and hatred witnessed during last year is a serious cause of concern. Along with this, the persistent anti-Bharat rhetoric in Bangladesh can severely damage the relationship between the two countries," the ABPS resolution read.

ABPS also alleged that some international forces' "concerted effort" wants to "foment instability in the entire region surrounding Bharat by creating an atmosphere of distrust and confrontation pitting one country against another."

"The ABPS calls upon thought leaders and scholars in international relations to keep vigil on such anti Bharat atmosphere, activities of Pakistan and Deep State and expose them. The ABPS wishes to underscore the fact that the entire region has a shared culture, history and social bonds because of which any upheaval at one place raises concern throughout the region. The ABPS feels that all vigilant people should make efforts towards strengthening this shared legacy of Bharat and neighbouring countries," the resolution added.

ABPS urged the Union government to "make all possible efforts to ensure the protection, dignity and wellbeing of Hindu community in Bangladesh along with engaging Government of Bangladesh in continuous and meaningful dialogue."

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is being held in Karnataka's Bengaluru from March 21-23. (ANI)

