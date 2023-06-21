New Delhi, June 21: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday was conducting raids at more than 15 locations in Mumbai in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case related to a Rs 12,000 crore Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Covid scam.

According to a source, the raids are targeting BMC officers, suppliers, and others who were involved in setting up Covid-related infrastructure in the city. Earlier, Iqbal Chahal, an alleged accused, was questioned by the ED in connection with this case.

"We are raiding premises belonging to people, including an IAS official close to Uddhav Thackeray. Sujit Patkar and Suraj Chanav are among those who are being raided," said the source. 12,000-Crore BMC Scam: Shiv Sena UBT To Take Out Protest March to Mumbai Civic Body on July 1 Against ‘Financial Irregularities’.

Two days ago, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Sindhe announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the scam, which involves more than Rs 12,000 crore.

Last year, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) conducted a special probe and uncovered alleged misappropriation of Rs 12,024 crore in the expenses of the civic body. Mumbai Water Cut Likely in July as Stocks at 7.7% in Lakes Supplying Water to City: Report.

In response to the findings of the CAG audit, the Maharashtra government established an SIT led by Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar. The SIT includes officers from the Economic Offences Wing and senior officers from the city police. Its purpose is to further investigate the financial irregularities identified by the CAG. The ED has not made any official statement in this regard as of now.

